$8.90 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to post sales of $8.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $9.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million.

PROV stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.62. Provident Financial has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Provident Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 422,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

