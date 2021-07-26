Zacks: Brokerages Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.65 Million

Analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce sales of $90.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.08 million. eHealth posted sales of $88.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $688.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.94 million to $700.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $875.78 million, with estimates ranging from $824.43 million to $969.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

EHTH opened at $59.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.19. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41.

In related news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $138,050,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP grew its position in shares of eHealth by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in shares of eHealth by 80.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,975,000 after purchasing an additional 471,371 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of eHealth by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $24,641,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.