Zacks: Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report sales of $90.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.36 million and the lowest is $84.08 million. eHealth reported sales of $88.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $688.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $679.94 million to $700.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $875.78 million, with estimates ranging from $824.43 million to $969.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

EHTH stock opened at $59.04 on Monday. eHealth has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of -0.15.

In other news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,050,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,975,000 after purchasing an additional 471,371 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,381 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

