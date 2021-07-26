MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.81.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$8.60 on Friday. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

