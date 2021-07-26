MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.81.
Shares of MEG stock opened at C$8.60 on Friday. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96.
In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
