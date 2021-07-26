Univar Solutions (UNVR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Univar Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE UNVR opened at $23.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.75.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

