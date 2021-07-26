Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OHI stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $45,884. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

