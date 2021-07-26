FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Issued By KeyCorp

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SARTF. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

Shares of SARTF stock opened at $571.80 on Monday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $313.50 and a 1-year high of $574.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.