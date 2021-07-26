Centamin’s (CEY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Centamin from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 137 ($1.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 145 ($1.89).

Get Centamin alerts:

CEY stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 99.60 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.29.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.