WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.02. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.34.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,554,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,586.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 801.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 334,669 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.