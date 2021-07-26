ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 6,050 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASC. Barclays cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,007.69 ($78.49).

LON ASC opened at GBX 3,900 ($50.95) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,766.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

