Brokers Set Expectations for Allegion plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allegion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Allegion alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $139.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.47. Allegion has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 36.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 36.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.