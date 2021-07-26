DA Davidson Weighs in on BOK Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for BOK Financial in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $81.87 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in BOK Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

