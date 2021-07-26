Piper Sandler Comments on Associated Banc-Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

ASB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 103,007 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

