UBS Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,700 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. reissued a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,400 ($57.49).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,144 ($54.14) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,279.75. The company has a market cap of £108.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 36.93 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.89%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

