Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,215 ($15.87) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,110.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £226.45 million and a P/E ratio of 14.26. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,265 ($16.53).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

