Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target Raised to GBX 912

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HWDN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 843.14 ($11.02).

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 904.80 ($11.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 36.48. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 911.20 ($11.90). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 817.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

