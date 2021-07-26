$26.60 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to report $26.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the highest is $27.88 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $47.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $116.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $120.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $140.10 million, with estimates ranging from $135.63 million to $144.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.