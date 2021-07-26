Getty Realty (GTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Getty Realty to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Getty Realty has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.860-1.880 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. On average, analysts expect Getty Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Getty Realty stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Getty Realty Company Profile

