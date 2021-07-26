Ovintiv (OVV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of C$0.92 per share for the quarter.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion.

TSE OVV opened at C$34.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$9.07 and a 12 month high of C$40.98. The company has a market cap of C$8.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -1.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.50.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

