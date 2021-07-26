SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.65 on Thursday. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

