SSAB AB (publ)’s (SSAAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SSAAY has been the topic of several other reports. AlphaValue upgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.

SSAAY opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 5.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

