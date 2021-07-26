Boenning Scattergood Comments on S&T Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&T Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

STBA stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.13. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,827,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,231,000 after buying an additional 50,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after buying an additional 54,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $12,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.92%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

