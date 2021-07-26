Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $408.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $399.00 to $408.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ANTM. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $415.67.

ANTM stock opened at $382.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Anthem by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

