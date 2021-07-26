Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$25.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.
Shares of Largo Resources stock opened at C$19.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.53. Largo Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.90 and a 1 year high of C$22.96.
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total transaction of C$292,423.50. Also, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,240,582.50.
About Largo Resources
Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.
