Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Largo Resources stock opened at C$19.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.53. Largo Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.90 and a 1 year high of C$22.96.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$50.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Largo Resources will post 1.8890526 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total transaction of C$292,423.50. Also, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,240,582.50.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

