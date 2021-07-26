ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $628.00.

Shares of ASML opened at $748.14 on Thursday. ASML has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $756.78. The company has a market cap of $314.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $684.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 759.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,564,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

