Reviewing Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) and Its Peers

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is one of 151 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Enveric Biosciences to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences’ peers have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enveric Biosciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enveric Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enveric Biosciences Competitors 2131 8410 15582 646 2.55

Enveric Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 238.54%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 10.64%. Given Enveric Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enveric Biosciences is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million -$6.86 million -1.61 Enveric Biosciences Competitors $3.28 billion $577.69 million 19.21

Enveric Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences. Enveric Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enveric Biosciences N/A -74.49% -42.25% Enveric Biosciences Competitors -23.13% 1.38% 0.71%

Summary

Enveric Biosciences peers beat Enveric Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs. The company is headquartered in Naples, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.