Head-To-Head Analysis: AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AXT and Silicon Motion Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 1 3 0 2.75 Silicon Motion Technology 1 2 5 0 2.50

AXT presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.93%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus price target of $72.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.95%. Given AXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AXT is more favorable than Silicon Motion Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of AXT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of AXT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AXT and Silicon Motion Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $95.36 million 4.36 $3.24 million $0.07 140.29 Silicon Motion Technology $539.52 million 4.01 $79.75 million $2.28 27.19

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than AXT. Silicon Motion Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT 6.45% 3.42% 2.58% Silicon Motion Technology 14.98% 15.07% 11.87%

Volatility & Risk

AXT has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats AXT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for use in Wi-Fi and IoT devices, transistors, direct broadcast television, power amplifiers, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in LED, screen displays, printer head lasers and LEDs, 3-D sensing using VCSELs, data center communication using VCSELs, sensors for industrial robotics/near-infrared sensors, optical couplers, solar cells, night vision goggles, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and other lasers, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium substrates for use in multi-junction solar cells for satellites, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, infrared detectors, and carrier wafer for LED. Further, it provides 6N+ and 7N+ purified gallium, boron trioxide, gallium-magnesium alloy, pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles, and pBN insulating parts. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD and Ferri-eMMC brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

