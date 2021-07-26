Centennial Resource Development, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $5.49 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 6.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 847,411 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

