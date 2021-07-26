Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MFI. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Maple Leaf Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.42.

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$24.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$23.20 and a one year high of C$30.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.93.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5793631 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 50.11%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

