Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

NYSE:DFS opened at $123.01 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $48.36 and a 12-month high of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

