First American Financial Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First American Financial in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of FAF opened at $65.50 on Monday. First American Financial has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $66.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.79.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 273,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

