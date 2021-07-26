Brokerages Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $332.39 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will report sales of $332.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $356.78 million and the lowest is $308.00 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $232.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

