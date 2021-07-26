Ultra Clean (UCTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ultra Clean to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $51.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,366. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCTT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.