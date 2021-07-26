Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CP opened at $73.89 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

