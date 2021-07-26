Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Equity Commonwealth to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 379.05 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $32.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQC shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.