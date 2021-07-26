JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €78.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.83 ($85.69).

Shares of G24 opened at €71.96 ($84.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 13.05. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 1 year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €68.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

