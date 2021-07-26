Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €155.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAE. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €197.27 ($232.09).

SAE opened at €139.60 ($164.24) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €151.10. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.73. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

