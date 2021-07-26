Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €155.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAE. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €197.27 ($232.09).

SAE opened at €139.60 ($164.24) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €151.10. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.73. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

