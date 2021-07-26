Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€600.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €606.00 ($712.94).

