Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.