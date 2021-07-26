Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

