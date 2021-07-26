Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $76.24 on Friday. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358 over the last three months. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

