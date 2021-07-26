Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issued By KeyCorp

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landstar System in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens cut Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.77.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $152.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.86. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $119.51 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after acquiring an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

