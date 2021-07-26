DA Davidson Comments on Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of HOPE opened at $13.08 on Monday. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

