Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,194 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,690 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

