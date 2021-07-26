Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.65.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $147.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.29. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.80. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.