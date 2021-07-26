Brokers Offer Predictions for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

ORRF stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.18. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $261.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,742,000 after acquiring an additional 48,773 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.