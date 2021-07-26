Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.94. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.11 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.94.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $239.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,620 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 123.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after buying an additional 824,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,955,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Signature Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,454,000 after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.