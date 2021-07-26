The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Truist

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by Truist from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.25.

NYSE:KO opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

