Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. On average, analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $48.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $945.02 million, a P/E ratio of -437.14, a P/E/G ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

