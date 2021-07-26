Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $261.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.35. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

